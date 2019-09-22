{{featured_button_text}}
Judith B. Lannon

AUBURN — Judith B. Lannon, 75, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Immaculate Conception Church, Fayetteville.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY.

www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com

