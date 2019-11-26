{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Judy A. Cornelius, 70, of Auburn, passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Judy was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on Nov. 1, 1949, to the late Murland and Elizabeth Beasaw Barton. She was previously employed at Auburn Memorial Hospital as a nurse aide. Judy was a wonderful caretaker for her husband and children. She loved spending time with her family and always attended any event or game they were involved in.

Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Frederick Cornelius; her children, Betty (Dave) Hazzard, Fred (Katya) Cornelius, Tom (Cynthia) Cornelius, Dan (Cindy) Cornelius, and Frank (Ambra) Cornelius; her 17 grandchildren, and her eight great-grandchildren.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Along with her parents, Judy was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Barton.

Calling hours for Judy will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will be on Wednesday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments