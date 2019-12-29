{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Julia A. “Julie” Krajewski, 60, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, following an extended illness.

Julie was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Eugene and Lucille Gabriele Krajewski. She was retired from the Auburn Correctional Facility, where she had worked as a clerk in the mental health unit. Julie was someone who was always willing to help. She had a great love for dogs.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Thomas Thurston; her nephew, Thomas Thurston II and his wife, Megan; his great niece and nephew, Vivian and Asher Thurston; several aunts and cousins.

Besides her parents, Julie was predeceased by her brother, Robert, and sister, Jeannie.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

