Julia Bayus

AUBURN — Julia Bayus of Auburn peacefully passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Commons on St. Anthony.

Born in 1918, Julia was a life resident of Auburn and the daughter of the late Aftan and Helen Tarby Bayus. She was a graduate of Auburn Senior High School and worked at the H.R. Wait Company where she was a buyer and corporate secretary. Julia was a member of St. Mary's Church.

Julia is survived by her brothers, Albert (Frances) and Victor (Mary Jane); a special niece, Karen all of Auburn, and also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Anna Shea and Dorothy Bayus; and her brothers, Michael Bayus and Frank Bayus.

Funeral services are private and there are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions made be made in Julia's memory to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com.

