Julie Besner
July 15, 2020
WEEDSPORT — Julie Besner, 40, resident of Evergreen Heights, Weedsport, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020.
Julie enjoyed going on outings and even fishing trips where she did not fish, but was the official photographer. She especially liked bingo and shopping excursions. She really liked trying different restaurants on the weekend and could not wait to start back up after COVID.
Julie is survived by one daughter, Haylee Quinton, of Mooresville, IN. and one son, Jacob Besner, of Auburn. Julie is further survived by her mother, Gloria Swanson, who was her partner on the weekends.
Julie also leaves behind one sister, Michelle O'Neill (Steve), of Union Springs, two brothers, Mike Giblin (Julie) of Leroy, N.Y. and Jonathan Swanson (Stephanie) of Auburn; in addition to eight aunts, seven uncles, 15 cousins and 10 nieces and nephews.
Julie was predeceased by her father, Raymond Swanson.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Local Arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn. If so inclined donations may be made to the Jordan Ambulance company in appreciation of their valiant efforts to save Julie.
