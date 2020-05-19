June Louise Perraut
0 entries

June Louise Perraut

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
June Louise Perraut

MERIDIAN — June Louise Perraut, 86, (known as Toni or June Bug) passed away May 15, 2020, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse.

June resided in Meridian, N.Y. for 57 years. She retired after 30 years as an OR Tech at Auburn Memorial Hospital.

June was predeceased in 2012 by her husband, Milo W. Perrault, after 59 years of marriage.

She is survived by her three children, Andy (Deb) Perrault, Tim (Judy) Perrault, and Cindy (Steve) Geery; two brothers, Gordan McLaughlin and John McLaughlin; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Contributions in June’s memory can be made to ECHO Meals on Wheels, 4600 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13219.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit bushfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of June Perraut as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News