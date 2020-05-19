MERIDIAN — June Louise Perraut, 86, (known as Toni or June Bug) passed away May 15, 2020, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse.
June resided in Meridian, N.Y. for 57 years. She retired after 30 years as an OR Tech at Auburn Memorial Hospital.
June was predeceased in 2012 by her husband, Milo W. Perrault, after 59 years of marriage.
She is survived by her three children, Andy (Deb) Perrault, Tim (Judy) Perrault, and Cindy (Steve) Geery; two brothers, Gordan McLaughlin and John McLaughlin; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Contributions in June’s memory can be made to ECHO Meals on Wheels, 4600 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13219.
The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit bushfuneralhomes.com.
