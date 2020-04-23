June M. Burnett
June M. Burnett

June M. Burnett

PORT BYRON — June M. Burnett, 73, of Port Byron, passed away on April 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Clifford Sr. and Gladys M. Broadhead Neil. June was a very giving and loving person always willing to help someone in need. June enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing together. She especially loved baking in the kitchen and sharing the fruits of her labor.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Burnett; children, Tammie L. Stevens and her husband, Allen L. II, and Kim M. Weber and her husband, Albert M.; brother, Clifford Neil Jr. and his wife, Chris M.; three grandchildren, Alexa R. Aycock and her husband, Reid B., LeAnne K. Weber, and Chad M. Burnett-Allen; two great-grandchildren, Skyler M. Aycock and Joshua C. Aycock; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her sisters, Carol Janes and Linda Neil.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of June M. Burnett.

She will always be our sunshine.

To plant a tree in memory of June Burnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

