AUBURN — Kaiden C. Tubbert, 20, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020, in Syracuse.
He was born in Auburn to the parents of Timothy Tubbert and Sarah (Young) Lormand. Kaiden graduated high school from Bridgeton Academy in Maine, where he lettered in both lacrosse and hockey. Kaiden was a dedicated student and very talented and skilled athlete. He attended Auburn schools for most of his life and currently was a junior at LeMoyne College, with a double major in both management and marketing and leadership. He was an all-league standout lacrosse and hockey player for Auburn High School, receiving numerous awards and accolades during his career. Kaiden currently was a member of the Division II Men’s LeMoyne College Lacrosse team and avid Buffalo Bills football fan. Kaiden’s beautiful smile and golden heart will forever be cherished and kept in the hearts of those who loved him.
He is survived by his loving parents, mother, Sarah (Mike) Lormand, of Auburn; father, Tim Tubbert, of Auburn; brothers, Hunter, Brody, and Reggie; sisters, Brenna, and Sarah; maternal grandfather, Gene (Debbie) Young; maternal grandmother, Kathryn Greene; paternal grandmother, Kathy (Mark) Becker; aunts, Tara (Jason) Lounsbury, Maggie (Joe) Catanzaro, and Erin (Brad) Falter; as well as cousins and a huge extended family full of friends.
Kaiden was predeceased by his grandfather, Tim E. Tubbert.
Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. We will be closely limiting it to 50 people at a time due to NYS guidelines. Due to the regulations, a service will be held for immediate family and closest friends at 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home; followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his grandfather, Tim.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions made in Kaiden’s memory may be sent to either the LeMoyne College Men’s Lacrosse Program or St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, 301 Prospect Ave., Syracuse, NY.
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
11:00AM
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
