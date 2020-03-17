Kaiden C. Tubbert

He was born in Auburn to the parents of Timothy Tubbert and Sarah (Young) Lormand. Kaiden graduated high school from Bridgeton Academy in Maine, where he lettered in both lacrosse and hockey. Kaiden was a dedicated student and very talented and skilled athlete. He attended Auburn schools for most of his life and currently was a junior at LeMoyne College, with a double major in both management and marketing and leadership. He was an all-league standout lacrosse and hockey player for Auburn High School, receiving numerous awards and accolades during his career. Kaiden currently was a member of the Division II Men’s LeMoyne College Lacrosse team and avid Buffalo Bills football fan. Kaiden’s beautiful smile and golden heart will forever be cherished and kept in the hearts of those who loved him.