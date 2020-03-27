AUBURN — It is with profound sadness that the family of Kalene E. Sanderson, 26, of Auburn, announces her sudden passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Kalene was born and raised in Auburn, and graduated from Auburn High School class of 2012.

Kalene was a beautiful soul who had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. She had a kind and loving nature that extended to her love of animals. Kalene was extremely selfless, always putting others before herself. Her charismatic personality and unfailing optimism drew people in and she always managed to see the best in everyone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kalene will be forever remembered by her loving parents, Cynthia and William Sanderson; her sister, Jolene Sanderson-Young and brother-in-law, Sean, and nephews, Alex Coomber and Brett Sanderson; her brother, William Sanderson Jr. and sister-in-law, Michelle, and nephews, William Sanderson III, Kenny Sanderson, and Michael Sanderson; and her brother, Nathan Sanderson.

Those who knew Kalene, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. She will be deeply missed.

At this time there will be no public calling hours due to COVID-19. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.