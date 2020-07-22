× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker

Dec. 19, 1949 — July 20, 2020

LOCKE — Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker, 70, of Locke, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born Dec. 19, 1949 in Auburn, NY to Frederick and Pearl Coon.

Karen is survived by her daughters, Annette (Brian) Edwards, of Groton, NY and Loretta (Frederick) Stickane, of Homer, NY; her niece, Kimberly Bennink Parr, of Locke, NY; her former husband and close friend, Donald "Ed" Harris; her siblings: Crystal (Donald) Ward, of Freevile, NY, Lewis (Kim) Brown-Coon, of S.C., Cheryl Williams, of Groton, NY, and Frederick Kuhn, of N.C.; grandchildren: Gabrielle (Derek) Rainbow, of Cortland, NY, Kaitlyn (Adam) Seymour, of Seneca Falls, NY, Nikolai Grihin, of Homer, NY, Logan Grihin, of Jackson, NC, Kinsey Henry, of Groton, NY, and Zane Grihin, of Cortland, NY; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Ryleigh, Jaidyn, Isabella, Harper, and Kelsey; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick R. Coon and Pearl G. Coon; her sisters, Lynda K. Miller, Brenda L. West, and Chandra E. Coon; and her niece, Lynda Kay Bennink.