Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker

Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker

Dec. 19, 1949 — July 20, 2020

LOCKE — Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker, 70, of Locke, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born Dec. 19, 1949 in Auburn, NY to Frederick and Pearl Coon.

Karen is survived by her daughters, Annette (Brian) Edwards, of Groton, NY and Loretta (Frederick) Stickane, of Homer, NY; her niece, Kimberly Bennink Parr, of Locke, NY; her former husband and close friend, Donald "Ed" Harris; her siblings: Crystal (Donald) Ward, of Freevile, NY, Lewis (Kim) Brown-Coon, of S.C., Cheryl Williams, of Groton, NY, and Frederick Kuhn, of N.C.; grandchildren: Gabrielle (Derek) Rainbow, of Cortland, NY, Kaitlyn (Adam) Seymour, of Seneca Falls, NY, Nikolai Grihin, of Homer, NY, Logan Grihin, of Jackson, NC, Kinsey Henry, of Groton, NY, and Zane Grihin, of Cortland, NY; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Ryleigh, Jaidyn, Isabella, Harper, and Kelsey; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick R. Coon and Pearl G. Coon; her sisters, Lynda K. Miller, Brenda L. West, and Chandra E. Coon; and her niece, Lynda Kay Bennink.

One of the biggest joys in Karen's life was supporting her grandchildren. She was proud of Kinsey for her tremendous successes in the Special Olympics, and she considered Kinsey her best friend. She was also particularly proud of her grandson, Logan, for joining the Marine Corps and choosing to serve our country. Her patriotism was a trait she passed onto him. Karen was well known in the area for her incredible zest for life, her joy in her family, and her tremendous holiday light displays.

Friends may call on Friday, July 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. (As per NY state's most recent guidelines, all people attending must wear face coverings, social distancing must be maintained, and a limit of 10 public attendees will only be allowed into the funeral home at a time).

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the North Lansing Cemetery, and a reception will be held at Karen's home at 3739 Lane Road, Town of Genoa, on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Strecker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

