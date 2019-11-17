AUBURN — Karen L. Cunningham, 75, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Karen was a great story teller, one to help anyone in need and a true friend. She will be greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Fort Hill Cemetery.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
