AUBURN — Karen L. Cunningham, 75, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Karen was a great story teller, one to help anyone in need and a true friend. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Nov 20
Graveside Service
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
11:00AM
Fort Hill Cemetery
Fort Street
Auburn, NY 13021
