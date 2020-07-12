Karen Marie Sarnicola
July 2, 2020
AUBURN — Karen Marie Sarnicola, the beloved daughter of Mary Lou Kincaid and the late Patsey R. Sarnicola, passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday July 2, 2020.
Karen was a lifelong Auburnian and graduated from Auburn High School and from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in criminal justice. She was a well known advocate.
She is predeceased by her brother Nicholas Joseph Sarnicola in 2018.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou, and twin sister, Sharon Monaghan, of Boca Raton, FL; a sister Patricia Sarnicola of Ithaca, N.Y.; brother James Sarnicola of Syracuse, N.Y.; and also by her niece and nephew who were extra special to Aunt Karen, Maggie Driscoll-Gabak of Boston, Ma. and Jacob Driscoll of Auburn, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when her family and friends can gather safely. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St. Auburn NY.
