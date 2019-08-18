YUBA CITY, Calif. — Karista L. Holmes, 30, of Yuba City, Calif., formerly from Cato, N.Y., passed unexpectedly July 7, 2019, at UC Davis Hospital, Sacramento.
She was a graduate of Cato-Meridian, High Tech Institute (4.0GPA), and also holds a certification in early childhood development. She was an active member and coordinator of the PTA at her children’s school. She had a deep faith and compassion for others. She loved wholeheartedly and gave unconditionally. She was an asset to her community and in the lives of those who knew her. The void of her elegance, vibrant personality, inspiring attitude, infectious laugh, and quick wit will be missed by many. She was a devoted wife and amazingly dedicated “Super” Mom, who truly enjoyed her time with her children.
She is survived by her spouse, Glenn Byron; was blessed with two extremely bright and talented children, Grace and Cain Byron, of California; her mother, Lori Larsen, of Cato; brothers, Joshua (Shawna Crowley) Holmes, of California, Erik (Jessy Vanhorn) Larsen, of Cato, Samuel, Mark Jr.; sister, Sara Holmes, of Malone, N.Y.; brothers-in-law, Joe, and Cole Byron, of California; and two Goddaughters, of California.
She was predeceased by her father, Mark C. Holmes.
Family and friends are invited for a celebration of life reception to be held on her birthday from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Town of Conquest, N.Y. Recreational Field Pavilion, concluding with a balloon release in her honor and loving memory.
We ask that you pray for good mental health, physical well-being, and for a sense of peaceful stability for her children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.