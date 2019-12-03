PORT BYRON — Karl L. Hartsock, 50, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Karl is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Roberta Hartsock; his son, Andrew Hartsock; stepsons, Chad, Justin, and Jason Mcdeid; siblings, Pamela (Philip) Youngs, Robert (Brenda) Hartsock, Brenda (David) Janusz, and David (Mitch) Hartsock; grandchildren, Bryton and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Jackson and Landon, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hartsock was predeceased by his parents, Robert L. and Dorothy Dunn Hartsock, and an infant daughter, Amber.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Services to immediately follow with Rev. Robert and Lorraine Canino officiating.
