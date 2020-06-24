Katherine M. Coons
0 entries

Katherine M. Coons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Katherine M. Coons

AUBURN — Katherine M. Coons, a long-time resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, in San Diego, Calif. at the age of 98. She was born May 29, 1921 in Flint, Mich. to the late Phillip L. and Stella M. (Spaulding) Petrides. On June 15, 1947, she married her husband of 57 years, Winston L. Coons who predeceased her on Feb. 11, 2004.

A loving wife and mother to five children, Katherine was also employed by Auburn Savings Bank, the Auburn Board of Education and Cayuga County Civil Defense and the Probation Department. She loved to dance and was a member of the Auburn "Rockin' Rockettes" Line Dancers, performing throughout Auburn and the State Fair where she also won many Blue Ribbons for her pies.

Katherine served in the Women's Army Corps in WWII and was stationed in the Philippines and New Guinea; attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before returning home at the end of the war.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Norm Green) Shepard, of San Diego; Vance (Dianna) Coons, of Pennellville, NY; Brian (Teri) Coons, of Rathdrum, ID; Timothy (Denise) Coons, of Selma, OR; Lynn (Thomas) Kroeger, of Colorado Springs, CO; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her brother William Petrides, of Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews. Katherine was also predeceased by her brothers, Leo Petrides and John Petrides, also of Michigan and her granddaughter Rachel.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Coons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News