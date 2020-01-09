AUBURN — On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, Kathleen Q. Titcomb passed away in her 95th year.
She was born and raised in Methuen, Mass. She graduated from Simmons College with a BS in education and became an elementary school teacher for many years. Kathleen was married in 1956 to David Titcomb and moved to Weare, N.H. onto a farm where she had her two children. Kathleen immersed herself in the needs of the church and community. Her focus was her family and friends and made all that came into her life feel welcome. She was loved by so many for her grace, compassion, and kindness. In later years, she returned to Massachusetts to care for her parents and earned her second degree in gerontology. She moved to Upstate New York following the death of her father and became actively involved with the Catholic Church. She lived with her daughter and felt blessed to have an opportunity to raise a second family.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Dan and wife, Deb, and their four children, Rachel, Ben, Megan, and Becca; her daughter, Jeanne, and her children, Laura and Quinn Hukee.
The Mass in her honor will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in St. Mary’s Church in Auburn, N.Y. Immediately following will be a celebration of life from 5 to 8 p.m. at 50 South St., Auburn, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
