AUBURN — Kathryn Cole, of Auburn, N.Y., and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at the age of 98.
She had many happy years in Zephyrhills golfing and cross stitch sewing. She also played the organ. Kathryn was the daughter of Edward and Arlene Dunn. She graduated from Auburn City Nursing School as an RN and became a head nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital. She married Clayton Cole and had four children, William Cole, Edward Cole, Richard Cole, and Mary Hughes (nee Cole); she had eight grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, in Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY 13021. The burial will be directly after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn, NY 13021, followed by a get together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.