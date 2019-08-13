{{featured_button_text}}

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Kaye Dianne Nagell, age 77, of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

She was a member of Moravia Grange and a proud member of Four Town First Aid Squad until her move to Tennessee. Her greatest achievement was co-authoring two emergency medical textbooks.

She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Laura Chandler, and sister, Jeanne Shaup.

Kaye is survived by her husband, Ronald Nagell; her children, Lorrie Christmas (husband, Stacey), Michael Mead (wife, Laurie), and Barbara Mead; stepsons, Shawn Nagell (wife, Julia), and Scott Nagell; brother, Richard Chandler (wife, Liz); grandchildren, and extended family.

Kaye will be laid to rest in Ridgeway Cemetery, Ledyard, N.Y. The burial will be held at a date to be determined in the spring of 2020.

