Keith A. Lavey

Born in Auburn, the son of the late Henry J. Lavey and Sarah Tyler Lavey, Keith was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, where he often served as a lector since the early 1980s. Keith was a graduate of Union Springs High School and John Carroll University. He served as a Second Lieutenant at Fort Eustis, Va., before serving eight years in the Army Reserves, where he was honorably discharged as a Captain. Keith worked at Stott and Davis for over a decade before changing careers and finding his true calling (and passion) in teaching.

Keith earned his master’s degree in education at SUNY Oswego and, in 1987, started his teaching career for the Auburn Enlarged City School District at West Middle School, followed by 26 years of secondary English teaching at Auburn High School, where he retired in 2015. Throughout his career, Keith also instructed a number of college-level, credit-bearing English courses to AHS seniors through the Cayuga Advantage Program, inmates at Auburn Correctional Facility, and students enrolled at the Fulton Campus of Cayuga Community College. Along with teaching, Keith immersed himself in advising student clubs and activities, most notably the Step Club. During this time, Keith proudly served on the board of the NAACP and the American Red Cross. He later began his beloved farming business, “Papa’s Pickins’,” growing and selling the best veggies in Central New York.