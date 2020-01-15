AUBURN — Keith Allen Crook, 62, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Frederick and Joan Kimball Crook. Keith was a graduate of East High School and was an Army veteran serving his country from June of 1974 to March of 1975 when he was honorably discharged. Keith retired from Auburn Community Hospital where he was employed for more than 20 years as a maintenance man. Keith was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing; other than his home his favorite place was on Lake Ontario in his boat fishing for salmon with his family and friends onboard.

He is survived by his long-term partner, Christy Bachman; daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Tucker; siblings, Lori (Chris Hasty) Sullivan, Cheryl (Jim) DeSocio, and John (Cindy) Crook; the light of his life granddaughter, Sophie Tucker; and nieces, Christine DeSocio, Aleshia Calkins, Bailey Crook, and Claire Crook.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick Paul Crook and Joan Crook, and his nephew, Nicholas DeSocio.

There are no calling hours or services at this time, but a celebration of Keith’s life with be held at the convenience of the family in the spring at Fair Haven Beach State Park.