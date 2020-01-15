AUBURN — Keith Allen Crook, 62, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Frederick and Joan Kimball Crook. Keith was a graduate of East High School and was an Army veteran serving his country from June of 1974 to March of 1975 when he was honorably discharged. Keith retired from Auburn Community Hospital where he was employed for more than 20 years as a maintenance man. Keith was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing; other than his home his favorite place was on Lake Ontario in his boat fishing for salmon with his family and friends onboard.
He is survived by his long-term partner, Christy Bachman; daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Tucker; siblings, Lori (Chris Hasty) Sullivan, Cheryl (Jim) DeSocio, and John (Cindy) Crook; the light of his life granddaughter, Sophie Tucker; and nieces, Christine DeSocio, Aleshia Calkins, Bailey Crook, and Claire Crook.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick Paul Crook and Joan Crook, and his nephew, Nicholas DeSocio.
There are no calling hours or services at this time, but a celebration of Keith’s life with be held at the convenience of the family in the spring at Fair Haven Beach State Park.
For those that would like to make monetary contributions in Keith’s memory, in lieu of flowers may do so in C/O Sarah Tucker and Christy Bachman, P.O. Box 207, Cato, NY 13033.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.