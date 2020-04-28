WAVERLY, N.Y. — Kenneth Howard Gardner, formerly of Auburn, N.Y., passed away at the age of 94, at Elderwood, Waverly, N.Y., on Arbor Day, April 24, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann (Potter); also his parents of Union Springs, Howard J. Gardner and Beatrice A. (Dedrick); brother, Neil (Clarisse) Gardner, and his sister, June (Fred) Tanner.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Carrie (Jim) Tornatore; two granddaughters, Amy and Beth; great-grandsons, Mason and Cameron; also Tom Wentworth and his daughter, Grace; many nieces and nephews, and his cousin, Vic Fandrich with whom he had many youthful adventures.
Ken loved Cayuga Lake, hiking, swimming, fishing, and boating in his youth. Also he enjoyed living in Owego for many years. Ken served in the Army in World War II from 1943-1946 in the CBI, China-Bermuda-India Theater in India. He co-owned with his father and brother, Gardner’s Collision Service, Inc. in Auburn, N.Y., until his retirement. Ken was a patient, giving, quiet, wonderful man, quick to laugh with a great sense of optimism and Irish wit. His philosophy on life would be summed up with this quote: “Two men look out through the same bars; one sees the mud and one sees the stars,” by Frederick Langbridge. He was very thankful for the excellent care he received from Lourdes Family Guthrie, Owego; Elderwood at Waverly; and service from Tioga Opportunities.
Family services will be private.
Those wishing to may send a donation in loving memory of Ken to Union Springs Historical Society or Tioga Opportunities, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego, NY 13827, or just plant a tree!
MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Ken’s guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
