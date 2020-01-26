Kenneth Jerkins
AUBURN — Kenneth Jerkins, 48, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.

Kenneth was born on April 8, 1971 to Ernast Singletary and Theresa Jerkins. Kenneth graduated from Washington High School in Baltimore, Md., and Finger Lakes Community College. He enjoyed listening to music, watching the Philadelphia Eagles, dancing, and boxing.

He is survived by his significant other, Sandy Bex; children, Kiara Curry, Shamira Curry, Kenneth Curry, Sahir Curry, Jamil Jerkins, and Khadir Jerkins; siblings, Lamont, Kofi, Jabar, Saminah, Shanda, and Syreeta; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a home going service to follow at noon.

