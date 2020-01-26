AUBURN — Kenneth Jerkins, 48, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth was born on April 8, 1971 to Ernast Singletary and Theresa Jerkins. Kenneth graduated from Washington High School in Baltimore, Md., and Finger Lakes Community College. He enjoyed listening to music, watching the Philadelphia Eagles, dancing, and boxing.
He is survived by his significant other, Sandy Bex; children, Kiara Curry, Shamira Curry, Kenneth Curry, Sahir Curry, Jamil Jerkins, and Khadir Jerkins; siblings, Lamont, Kofi, Jabar, Saminah, Shanda, and Syreeta; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a home going service to follow at noon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.