THROOP — Kenneth Paul Hahn, 68, son of the late Paul L. and Ellen “Janie” Hahn passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Throop.
Kenny was loved deeply by those who were close to him and he showered those he loved with gifts and good deeds. He was an exceptional artist, author, musician, and photographer. He loved to read and had a brilliant mind. Kenny graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1970.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his brother, Paul L. Hahn and his wife, Wendy, of Shelton, Conn.; nephew, Timothy James Hahn and his wife, Tereze, of Seattle, Wash.; niece, Karissa Hahn and her boyfriend, Andrew, of Los Angeles, Calif.; several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by his brother, Steven Lester Hahn.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.