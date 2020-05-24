AUBURN — Kevin A. Shwaryk, 70, of 5 Franklin St. Apt 2, Auburn, passed away at Upstate Medical Center on May 17, 2020.
Kevin was an avid reader and writer and he loved music.
Kevin was predeceased by both parents, John and Elizabeth Morris Shwaryk, and by his brother, J. Gregory Shwaryk.
He is survived by several cousins, as well as his loyal companion, Zeetze.
A date has not yet been set for a private family service.
