× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Kevin A. Shwaryk, 70, of 5 Franklin St. Apt 2, Auburn, passed away at Upstate Medical Center on May 17, 2020.

Kevin was an avid reader and writer and he loved music.

Kevin was predeceased by both parents, John and Elizabeth Morris Shwaryk, and by his brother, J. Gregory Shwaryk.

He is survived by several cousins, as well as his loyal companion, Zeetze.

A date has not yet been set for a private family service.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Shwaryk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.