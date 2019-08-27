AUBURN — Kevin B. Shutter, 30, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Kevin was born on Dec. 28, 1988, the son of Lisa (Jackson) Zacharias, of Candor.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Amber (LeFever) Shutter; sons, Cohen and Dawson Shutter; brother, Judd Parrott; mother, Lisa (Tom) Zacharias; father-in-law, Mike LeFever; mother-in-law, Pamela (Jon) Tanner; brothers-in-law, Jeremy (Melissa) Caza and Jesse Caza; two nieces, cousin, aunts, uncles, and many friends.
Kevin was a 2007 graduate of Candor Central School and had been employed as a credit analysis for local banks and most recently did landscaping for Aurora Inn. He was a family man who loved playing baseball with his son, Cohen and spending quality time with Dawson. He enjoyed cooking for his family; listening to music and playing guitar. Kevin had a contagious smile and loved to make people laugh. He could debate any subject. Kevin was a passionate person who loved his country, WWE wrestling, golf, camping, and was an avid Red Sox fan.
To his two boys and his brother and best friend, “You and me against the world.”
Calling hours for Kevin will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, with a memorial service immediately following calling hours at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a trust fund for his children, C/O Amber Shutter, Auburn Community Federal Credit Union, 65 Wright Circle, Auburn, NY 13021.
