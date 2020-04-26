× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Kevin P. Coughlin, 69, of Auburn, passed away on April 21, 2020, at the Commons on St. Anthony.

Kevin was born in Auburn, on Nov. 15, 1950. He proudly served in the Army from 1970-1976, from which he received a National Defense Service Medal and an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his time served in Korea. Kevin retired from Auburn Correctional Facility as a correctional officer after 25 years of service. He was a past Commander at the VFW Post 1975 in Auburn. In his earlier years, Kevin enjoyed completing the daily crossword puzzle, golfing, traveling, and boating. He was an avid Syracuse University fan and dedicated New York Yankees fan.

Kevin is survived by his longtime companion, Gloria Larkin; his daughter, Andrea (David) Bower; his two brothers, Michael (Peggy) Coughlin and Shawn (Juliet) Coughlin; his granddaughter, Morrigan Bower; and cousins. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Jake.

A celebration of life for Kevin will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the VFW Post 1975, Auburn, NY.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

