CATO — Kim (Schafer) Ernest, 64, passed away peacefully at The Centers at St. Camillus on May 18, 2020.

Kim is survived by three sons, Tobias and Christopher Knopp, and Michael (Alicia) Ernest; siblings: sister, Dawn (Gene) Ellis; two brothers, Michael and Gerald (Brenda) Green; father, Richard Green, of Cato; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Sarah Ernest; by her mother, Jean Green.

Kim was an active member of the Meridian Fire Department for several years and held various titles within the department including first female fire chief.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com

