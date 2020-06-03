Kimberly Ann Whiffen

Kimberly was born Jan. 28, 1978, in Auburn, a daughter of Mary Ann (Mullally) Whiffen, of Aurora, and the late Carl R. Whiffen Sr. Kimberly was a 1996 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School. She was formerly employed with Willet Dairy in Locke and Pritchard Automotive in Ithaca. For the past several years she had been employed as an administrative assistant for the Statler Hotel at Cornell University. Kim loved hiking and enjoyed spending time with family and friends around bonfires.