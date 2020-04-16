AUBURN — Laura C. Dunster, 88, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late William and Laura Rhodes Merkley. Laura was a wonderful teacher for 34 years at William H. Seward Elementary School in Auburn.
She is survived by children, William Dunster and his wife Melody, of Florida, James Dunster, of Auburn, and Miriam Dunster, of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Jennifer Davis and her husband, Casey, Jessica Heralbut and her spouse, Ambur, James T. Dunster, Megan Dunster, and Loren Dunster; and three great-grandchildren, Abagail and Kennady Davis, and Jaxon Heralbut.
In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Francis Dunster, and sister, Eloise Folley and her husband, Ted.
There will be a memorial service in Westminster Presbyterian at a later date.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
