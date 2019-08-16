AUBURN — Laurie Sine, 63, passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
Surviving are three children, Mandy (Clayton) Curtis, Christian (Carissa Ineich) Walters, and Kelly (Leo McGrail) Walters; two brothers, James and Christopher Carter; nine grandchildren, Hollee, Austin, Maddyson, Cora, Christian Jr., Dylan, Claire, Chloe, and Carter; three great-grandchildren; nephews, Paul and Ben Carter; and other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Pauline (Myers) Carter, and husband, Mark Sine.
There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fleming Rural Cemetery.
www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com
