LaVonne Fisher Murphy
June 28, 2020 — Oct. 18, 1935
SKANEATELES — LaVonne Fisher Murphy passed peacefully on June 28, 2020. She is survived by sons Brian and Scott (Cathy) Mackin; sister Karen (Schuyler) Graham; grandchildren Sean and Taylor Mackin; and nieces Susan (Matt) Major and Sharon (John) McCabe.
LaVonne was born on Oct. 18, 1935 and was a lifetime resident of Skaneateles, where she grew up on her family's farm.
She attended the one room schoolhouse in Mandana in her earlier school years and graduated from Skaneateles Central High School. She attended SUNY Cortland and graduated with a degree in education. While there, she was cast as the lead in the college production of Finian's Rainbow.
She taught second grade for many years at Waterman School in Skaneateles. She was very passionate about teaching and took great pride in the accomplishments of all of her students throughout her years.
Her love of music was well known, and she could often be found playing her piano and singing. She had a great appreciation of nature and could be found searching for fossils and uniquely colored stones in the shallow water by the lake shore every summer. Her "majorette" brownies and potato salad were staples of many summer picnics at the family camp.
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother whose love and support for her family had no limits and no equal. The values, positive outlook and love she shared with us will carry on within us all for the rest of our lives. We miss you Mom. We love you.
In lieu of funeral services, we ask that all who wish to participate in commemorating LaVonne contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or any charity of their choice. Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.