LaVonne Fisher Murphy

June 28, 2020 — Oct. 18, 1935

SKANEATELES — LaVonne Fisher Murphy passed peacefully on June 28, 2020. She is survived by sons Brian and Scott (Cathy) Mackin; sister Karen (Schuyler) Graham; grandchildren Sean and Taylor Mackin; and nieces Susan (Matt) Major and Sharon (John) McCabe.

LaVonne was born on Oct. 18, 1935 and was a lifetime resident of Skaneateles, where she grew up on her family's farm.

She attended the one room schoolhouse in Mandana in her earlier school years and graduated from Skaneateles Central High School. She attended SUNY Cortland and graduated with a degree in education. While there, she was cast as the lead in the college production of Finian's Rainbow.

She taught second grade for many years at Waterman School in Skaneateles. She was very passionate about teaching and took great pride in the accomplishments of all of her students throughout her years.