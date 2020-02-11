LAGRANGE, Ga. — Mr. Leon Lewis Porter Sr., 77, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at River Towne Care and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Porter was born Aug. 14, 1942 in Auburn, N.Y., to the late Louis Leon Porter and Mary Elizabeth Stall Porter. He worked for Winn Dixie until his retirement. Mr. Porter loved to travel, and was always ready to go at a moment’s notice. He enjoyed walking and going to dirt track races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Frances Porter, John Porter, and Terry Deyo.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda Porter and Sherry (Robert) Gilman; sons, Leon Porter Jr., Michael Porter (Rebecca Swartz), and Mark (Pauline) Porter; brother, Frank (Lois) Porter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Auburn, N.Y., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s in memory of Leon L. Porter Sr.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.

Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA.

