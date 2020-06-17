× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leona M. Atwood

MORAVIA — Leona M. Atwood, 100, of Moravia and formerly Sempronius, NY, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon. Mrs. Atwood was born November 25, 1919 in Solon, Ohio the daughter of Fred and Sadie Patterson Knopf. She lived in Sempronius most of her life with her husband, the late Maurice "Red” Atwood, where they operated a farm on Scott Gulf Rd. Following his death in 1984 she moved to Moravia Village. She spent the last few years of her life at The Brewster House in Homer.

Mrs. Atwood was a long time, dedicated member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Moravia.

She is survived by two daughters Mary Ann Hess of Cortland and Lorraine (Sheldon) Bouton of Sempronius; two sons David Atwood and Chris (Donna) Atwood both of Sempronius; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Mark, daughter Margaret, and great-grandchildren Macy and "Pal".

The family will receive callers at the family homestead 6806 Scott Gulf Rd., Sempronius, Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m., immediately followed by Funeral services. Private burial services will be held, Friday, for immediate family, at Indian Mound Cemetery.