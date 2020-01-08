ELBRIDGE — Leonard H. Brewster, 75, of Elbridge, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in University Hospital.
Born in Middletown, N.Y., Lenny spent 20 years in the Navy and several years in New Jersey before moving to Auburn and later to Elbridge. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. Lenny was an active member of the Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post 317.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Madge Brewster, and sister, Cheryl Becker.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Marie Richards, of New Jersey; brother, Kenneth J. Brewster; two sisters, Joy Stockwell and Dawn Maricle, all of Elbridge; and nine nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge. A service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Ben Johnson officiating. After the service, friends and family are invited to the Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post for a reception. Spring burial with military honors will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 317, Skaneateles Falls.
