AUBURN — Leonard Richardson Sr., of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
Leonard was a member and past deacon of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church. He worked for over 32 years at New Process Gear in Syracuse. Leonard loved fishing and hunting and especially spending time with his grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees play.
He is survived by his children, Bobby (Roy) Richardson, of Auburn, Leonard Richardson Jr., of Auburn, Eugene (Diane) Richardson, of Auburn, Christine (Jay) Cameron, of Auburn, Curtis (Robin) James Richardson, of Auburn, and Billy D. Richardson, of Syracuse; sisters, Equillar Love, Bennie Mae Thomas, and Viola Roberson; 34 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Leonard was predeceased by his wife, Mae Richardson, of which they were married over 53 years; mother, Viola Denard; sister, Lillie Morgan; and brothers, John Lee, Robert Lee, and Arthur Lee Richardson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Fitch Ave., Auburn, with a home going service to follow at noon. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
