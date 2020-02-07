MELBOURNE, Fla. — Leroy L. Compson, 97, of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Weedsport, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Center in Rockledge, Fla.

Leroy was born in Lyons, N.Y., the son of Leroy and Ella Compson and upon graduation from Lyons High School in 1943, enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was a tail gunner/armorer assigned to the 717th squadron of the 449th Bomb Group (Heavy). He was a member of the initial cadre of B24 bombers sent to Grottaglie, Italy in late 1943. He flew 50 combat missions over Europe that included bailing out over then Yugoslavia and avoiding capture with the help of the local Yugoslavian partisans. After 15 days hiking through the countryside with the partisans he was able to return to allied lines and eventually return to Grottaglie and complete the remainder of his missions. He was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Medal, and the Air Medal with six oak leaf clusters. In 2016 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal by the French Republic in a ceremony in central Florida for his service in World War II. Upon his discharge from active duty, Leroy enrolled in watch making school at Morrisville College graduating with an associate’s degree in Horology.