MELBOURNE, Fla. — Leroy L. Compson, 97, of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Weedsport, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Center in Rockledge, Fla.
Leroy was born in Lyons, N.Y., the son of Leroy and Ella Compson and upon graduation from Lyons High School in 1943, enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was a tail gunner/armorer assigned to the 717th squadron of the 449th Bomb Group (Heavy). He was a member of the initial cadre of B24 bombers sent to Grottaglie, Italy in late 1943. He flew 50 combat missions over Europe that included bailing out over then Yugoslavia and avoiding capture with the help of the local Yugoslavian partisans. After 15 days hiking through the countryside with the partisans he was able to return to allied lines and eventually return to Grottaglie and complete the remainder of his missions. He was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Medal, and the Air Medal with six oak leaf clusters. In 2016 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal by the French Republic in a ceremony in central Florida for his service in World War II. Upon his discharge from active duty, Leroy enrolled in watch making school at Morrisville College graduating with an associate’s degree in Horology.
On Feb. 25, 1948 he married Agnes F. Hicks from Bennington, Vt., a nursing student at Syracuse University. They were married in Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University. Leroy and Agnes settled in Weedsport, N.Y. where they owned and operated L.L. Compson Jewelry and Gift Store for more than 25 years. After closing their store, Leroy worked for the Roth Jewelry Co. in Syracuse as a watchmaker and in retirement as an independent watchmaker. Leroy and Agnes enjoyed many years of traveling with their Airstream trailer and friends in their Airstream club. Upon retirement and after being snowbirds for several years they eventually moved to Melbourne, Fla. Leroy was a 73-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Weedsport and attended the Melbourne Masonic Lodge when in Florida. He was Past-President of the New York State Watchmakers Association. He was also active in the Cayuga County Boy Scouts of America, First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport, Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd in Melbourne, Wally Byam Airstream Club of Central NY, 449th Bomb Group Association, and the Salvation Army of Melbourne.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 71 years, Agnes, of Melbourne, Fla.; his son, Loren and wife, Joyce (Shepherd), of Queensbury, N.Y.; grandchildren, Keith (Rebecca) Compson, of Cary, N.C., Christopher (Rebecca) Compson, of Pittsford, N.Y., and Maria (Brian) Whitney, of Glens Falls, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Rev. Sandy Hill and her husband, Bob, of Merritt Island, Fla.
Leroy’s family would like to express their gratitude to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd in Melbourne, Fla., in the future at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd.
Memorial donations in Leroy’s memory may be made to Vitas Hospice Care, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32934 or the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd, Florida Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901.
Arrangements are by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
