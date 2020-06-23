WEEDSPORT — Lila J. Fields, 93, of Weedsport, passed away on June 20, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY. Born in Port Byron on Sept. 2, 1926, Lila was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ada McGetrick Kerns. Lila graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1944 and SUNY Potsdam in 1948, where she majored in Elementary Education and minored in Music. She taught elementary school in the area for several years. Lila had a lifelong love of music. She began work as a church organist at age 15 and continued throughout most of her life, playing for over 65 years at various area churches, including the Weedsport Presbyterian Church and the Sennett Federated Church. She accompanied many local theater productions and provided organ music for countless weddings and funerals. Lila was inducted into the Weedsport Central School Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2007 for her musical contributions.