Lila K. Fields
Sept. 2, 1926 — June 20, 2020
WEEDSPORT — Lila K. Fields, 93, of Weedsport, passed away on June 20, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY. Born in Port Byron on Sept. 2, 1926, Lila was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ada McGetrick Kerns. Lila graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1944 and SUNY Potsdam in 1948, where she majored in Elementary Education and minored in Music. She taught elementary school in the area for several years. Lila had a lifelong love of music. She began work as a church organist at age 15 and continued throughout most of her life, playing for over 65 years at various area churches, including the Weedsport Presbyterian Church and the Sennett Federated Church. She accompanied many local theater productions and provided organ music for countless weddings and funerals. Lila was inducted into the Weedsport Central School Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2007 for her musical contributions.
Lila is survived by her daughters, Lori (Michael) Fields Anna and Linda (Douglas) Fields Search, her grandchildren, Gregory Search and Cara Search and her special friend, John Raymond Walters, with whom, at The Commons, she had reconnected. Along with her parents, Lila was predeceased by her husband, David S. Fields, Jr. in 2003.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. Due to current circumstances, services for Lila will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, the Weedsport Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.
