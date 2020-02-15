AUBURN — Lillian I. Logue Balloni, 85, the wife of John Balloni, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.
A life resident of Auburn, Lillian worked at Cayuga Lanes, General Electric and for many years was manager and hostess at the Owasco Country Club. She and her husband, John, enjoyed numerous trips to the casino and traveling to Cape Cod, Vermont, Las Vegas, and Florida, to name a few. Lillian liked to bowl and relished getting together with her girlfriends of “the club.” Most importantly, she loved and cherished the time spent with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by three sons, John Balloni Jr. and his wife, Maryrose, of Fair Haven, Jeff Balloni and his wife, Ann, of Aurora, and David Balloni, of Auburn; sister, Ruth Colandro and her husband, Joe, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Norita Balloni, of Sennett; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Reynolds and Irene Nellis Logue, Lillian was predeceased by one son, James Balloni; daughter, Marybeth Balloni; two brothers, Bill and Skip Logue; and three sisters, Marion Brand, Delila Fletcher, and Dorothy Topalian.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours for Lillian will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
10:00AM
85 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
