Linda Ann Feldman

Linda was born in Mansfield, Pa., and when she was young she moved to Rochester, N.Y., with her family where she was raised. Linda met the love of her life, Gary, in the 6th grade. Linda and Gary moved to Auburn, N.Y. in 1983, when they bought Cedar House Bowling Center in Skaneateles, N.Y. They owned it for 24 years until they sold it and bought Falcon Lanes in Auburn. Linda enjoyed being out in the sun, singing, and dancing, and being with her family. Linda was a diehard New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan. She loved watching her sports. In Linda’s early years, she was a model and masseuse. Linda was always the life of the party and will surely be missed by everyone she came in contact with.