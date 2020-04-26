Linda Ann Feldman
AUBURN — Linda passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020, with her husband and family by her side.

Linda is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gary Feldman; daughters, Linda (Martin) Gomez and Debra (Ashley) Smith; sons, Gary (Sharon) Feldman and Stephen Feldman; sister-in-law, Michelle Hohler; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Helen Hohler; sister, Helen, and brothers, Michael, Rodney, and Thomas.

Linda was born in Mansfield, Pa., and when she was young she moved to Rochester, N.Y., with her family where she was raised. Linda met the love of her life, Gary, in the 6th grade. Linda and Gary moved to Auburn, N.Y. in 1983, when they bought Cedar House Bowling Center in Skaneateles, N.Y. They owned it for 24 years until they sold it and bought Falcon Lanes in Auburn. Linda enjoyed being out in the sun, singing, and dancing, and being with her family. Linda was a diehard New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan. She loved watching her sports. In Linda’s early years, she was a model and masseuse. Linda was always the life of the party and will surely be missed by everyone she came in contact with.

There will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private for Linda.

Memorial contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in memory of Linda Feldman.

Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Feldman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

