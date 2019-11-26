{{featured_button_text}}

LOCKE — Linda (Cass) Slocum, 58, of Locke, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Nov. 22, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of James Slocum.

Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a memorial service and reception to follow in the First Baptist Church of Moravia.

Donations may be sent to Roswell Park Cancer Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Slocum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

