AUBURN — Linda M. Remaley, 65, the wife of Robert Remaley, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Upstate Medical Hospital. Linda was a Class of 1972 graduate of Auburn High School and worked at TRW, Polish Falcons and the VFW. She was a life member of the SK Post Ladies Auxiliary.
Linda was a strong woman who touched many lives. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely. Crafting was her passion, as many saw her displays at the VFW. One of Linda's happiest moments was being able to help with her daughter's wedding this past May. Linda will be dearly missed, especially by her close friend Mary Lee Gunn.
In addition to her husband Robert, Linda is survived by her son, William Lansbury and his children, Taylor and Connor; one daughter, Michele Pollard (Matt) and their children, Kayla, and Jocelyn Nichols; great-grandchildren, Aria, Chandler and Maverick; step-children, Wendy Remaley Hyatt (Carl), their children, Kara, Christopher and Anthony, Christine Alexander and her children Terrance and Rocco, Nichole Remaley Danylec (Michael) and their children, Lucus and Hudson and Danielle Barber (Robert) and their children, Kaitlin, Nicholas, Gretchen and Zachary; one brother, Scott Stine; and one niece, Ashley Stine.
She was predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth Wawro Stine.
Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., at 1778 Clark St. Road in Auburn. The private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
