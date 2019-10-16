Linda M. Rudick

WEEDSPORT — Linda Marie Rudick, 70, of Weedsport, passed unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Auburn Community Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Rudick was born in Syracuse, the daughter of Arthur and Helen Palmer. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Corcoran High School.
Linda was predeceased by her husband, Ted; father, Arthur Palmer; mother, Helen; stepfather, George Guido; and sister, Rosie Guido.
Linda is survived by her children, Gary (Lori), Christine, TJ (Alison), of Weedsport, and Steven (Jenelle), of Auburn; her sisters, Donna Palmer, of Syracuse, and Mary (Dianne) Guido, of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Joan Longo, of Auburn; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alex, Olivia, Quinn, Anna, and Gracelynn; including other family members, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Linda’s pure joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home, with burial will immediately following in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.
