Linda M. Wilson

June 1, 1956 — June 23, 2020

Linda M. Wilson of North Rose passed away suddenly on June 23 2020 at her home.

Linda was born on June 1, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Leona Keukelarr Calus.

She was predeceased by siblings, Nancy, Barb, Jim, Dolores and Shirley.Linda is survived by her husband Kevin Wilson of 40 years, sons Chad (Brita) Wilson of Duluth Minnesota, Kris (Carrie Palmer) of North Rose. Shane Wilson of Connecticut, two brothers, Dick (Cathy) Calus of Webster, Donny (Sharon) Calus of Williamson and one grandson Branden. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Abby, many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She loved her family and truly enjoyed being part of her grandsons life.

Linda was employed for many years at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, was a bus driver for the North Rose school district,and retired from Ultra life batteries in Newark before becoming a fulltime homemaker. There will be no services at this time. A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, NY.

