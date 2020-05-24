× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDDLESTON, Va. — Linda Mosher Gogan, 71, of Huddleston, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was the wife of the Michael Gogan. Born April 27, 1949 in Auburn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Frederick C. Mosher and Mildred Hunt Mosher. Linda was a retired LPN with Midlothian Family Practice with 22 years of service and a member of Timberlake Christian Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Floyd, of Huddleston, Va.; a son, Stephen D. Gogan and his wife, Sherry, of Chesapeake, Va.; four siblings, Kathleen McLane, Noreen Holbert, Alan Mosher, and Edward Mosher, all of Auburn, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Natasha, Savannah, Cherokee, Kaley, Madelyn, Abigail, and Jacob; six great-grandchildren, Cayden, Kylee, London, Evagline, Nova, and Harleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Timberlake Christian Church with the Rev. Jamie Brame officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

The family would like to thank Stephanie and Sis for all the love and care they showed Linda.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Timberlake Christian Church.