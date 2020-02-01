WEEDSPORT — Lois J. Dix, 86, of Weedsport, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born in Weatherly, Pa., on June 7, 1933, Lois was the daughter of the late Jesse and Florence Montz Helker. A loving soul with a huge heart, Lois would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. A true angel on earth, she enjoyed many years at the camp on Cross Lake, water skiing, fishing, and swimming. Her laugh would bring a smile to all and make you feel everything was alright. Our sweet mom that loved to play bingo, do puzzles, and enjoy a cocktail or two. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Lois is survived by her children, David and Tammy Dix, Karen and Keith DeShetler, Dale and Chris Dix, Kathleen Jayne, and Judy and Kirk Lipton; her grandchildren, Danielle, Laura Jean, Christopher, Richard, Brian, Alan, Jeven, Billy, Sarah, Jessica, Melanie, Krystal, Momina, Travis, Cody, Samantha, and Zachary; and her 14 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Doreen Ceparski; her son-in-law, Chuck Jayne; and her puppy, Binki.

A funeral service for Lois will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Calling hours will be held prior from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations in Lois’ memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA or Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Dix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.