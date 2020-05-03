Lois J. (Howell) Schulz
WEEDSPORT — Lois J. (Howell) Schulz, 97, of Weedsport, went home peacefully to be with the Lord, Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2020, with her family at her side .

She was born in Spring Lake, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harry and Florence Cornell Howell. Lois was a woman of strong faith. Lois was happiest in the times she spent with her family. She cherished each and every one of them.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Florence (John) Taylor, of Weedsport, and Lois (David) Arakelian, of Troy; two grandsons, Corey (Antonia) Taylor, and Christopher (Lindsey) Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Luciana and Edward; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she cared so deeply for.

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Eldor, with whom she was fortunate enough to see some of the most beautiful places in the world while Eldor was serving our country. No matter where she traveled, she had a special fondness for the Adirondack Mountains. She also was predeceased by three sisters, Virgie House, Dorothy Geandreau, and Barbara Van Ditto, and two brothers, Robert and Stanley Howell.

A private service and burial in Conquest Rural Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

