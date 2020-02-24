AUBURN — Loraine K. Chapman, 71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Ms. Chapman was born in Syracuse on Jan. 4, 1949, to the late George and Carrie Mead Vader. Loraine had a love of all animals, especially cats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She survived by her daughters, Tammy Evans and Jody Chapman; her sister, Sandy (Bob) Fielding; her two granddaughters, who meant the world to her, Ashley and Brittany Evans; a nephew, Joe Fielding; a niece, Tina Foreman, and her beloved cats, Molly and Taffy.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

In honoring Loraine’s love of animals, donations may be made to Friends Forever Animal Rescue, P.O. BOX 543, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

To plant a tree in memory of Loraine Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.