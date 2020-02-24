AUBURN — Loraine K. Chapman, 71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Ms. Chapman was born in Syracuse on Jan. 4, 1949, to the late George and Carrie Mead Vader. Loraine had a love of all animals, especially cats.
You have free articles remaining.
She survived by her daughters, Tammy Evans and Jody Chapman; her sister, Sandy (Bob) Fielding; her two granddaughters, who meant the world to her, Ashley and Brittany Evans; a nephew, Joe Fielding; a niece, Tina Foreman, and her beloved cats, Molly and Taffy.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
In honoring Loraine’s love of animals, donations may be made to Friends Forever Animal Rescue, P.O. BOX 543, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.