PORT BYRON — Loren E. Gould, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020.

He was born in Auburn Community Hospital, graduated Port Byron High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gould, of Port Byron; his daughter, Suzanne Benjamin, of Florida; his sons, James Gould, of Florida, Dan Gould, of Albany, and Todd Gould, of Oswego; brother, Carl Gould; sister, Juanita Gould; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He worked for the Conquest Highway Department for 43 years. We would also give a special thank you for the great friends he worked with.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. A memorial service will follow at 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may go to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

To plant a tree in memory of Loren Gould as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

