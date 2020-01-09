WILKES BARRE, Pa. — Lorenzo D. Ames, known to most as “Sonny,” passed away peacefully with family by his side on Jan. 2, 2020, at the age of 89.
He was born in Port Byron, and enlisted in the Air Force in December 1950. Sonny proudly served his country before his honorable discharge in December 1954 while stationed at Mather Air Force Base in California. He met his former wife, Patricia during this time. He resided in California for 30 years before returning to Port Byron in 1985.
Sonny was a member of Laborers Union Local 185 and American Legion – John Cool Post 257. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trains, and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by children, Earl, Patti, Enid, and Christine; grandchildren, Brook, Michael, Mathew, Melissa, and Shaun Ellen; great-grandchildren, Nathanial, Kody, Breonna, Cassandra, Callie, Genevieve, and Mia Rose; siblings, Nellie, Leona, Carol, Norma, and Rodney. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends, including his childhood friend, Billy Kincaid.
Sonny was preceded in death by sons, Michael and Raymond; parents, Lorenzo and Elsie; siblings, Howard, Sharkey, Beverley, Leila, Owen, and Alfred.
A celebration of life will be held in Sonny’s honor at a later date with future notification.
